Swiss tech giant opens electrification innovation week in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 10:11, January 10, 2024

XIAMEN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Swiss tech giant ABB opened its electrification innovation week in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, on Tuesday.

Over the course of the week, ABB will debut its revolutionized direct current solid-state circuit breaker and more than 20 new products to empower the energy transition across key sectors.

The week includes an opening forum, keynote speeches, industry forums, new product launches and exhibitions, showcasing the key roles ABB has played in the global energy transition, and in leading innovation across the energy, construction, industry and data center sectors.

"Innovation, together with personal engagement, is the key for sustainable development. Switzerland and China both attach great importance to innovation, and our partnership -- based on innovation -- is increasingly important. Together, we should continue engaging towards a smarter and more sustainable future," said Jurg Burri, Swiss ambassador to China, when addressing the opening forum.

Morten Wierod, president of ABB Electrification, said that China is ABB's second-largest market, and that the company will continue to invest in China.

"The increasing need for a lower-carbon future means higher energy efficiency, more renewables, and the need for grid resilience. In China, our focus is on innovation, collaboration and partnership, as well as innovative technologies that help our customers decarbonize while continuing to grow," Wierod said.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation with a full range of business activities in China, including research and development, manufacturing, sales and services.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)