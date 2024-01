Australian Open tennis tournament: men's singles semifinal

Xinhua) 11:01, January 27, 2024

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during the men's singles semifinal between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Alexander Zverev of Germany serves during the men's singles semifinal between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Alexander Zverev of Germany at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

