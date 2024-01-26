China's Zheng storms into first Grand Slam final at Australian Open

(People's Daily App) 15:04, January 26, 2024

Top-ranked Chinese player Zheng Qinwen's triumph over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska on Thursday has secured her a spot in the Australian Open finals, making her the second Chinese tennis player to reach a Grand Slam singles final.

