China's Zheng storms into first Grand Slam final at Australian Open
(People's Daily App) 15:04, January 26, 2024
Top-ranked Chinese player Zheng Qinwen's triumph over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska on Thursday has secured her a spot in the Australian Open finals, making her the second Chinese tennis player to reach a Grand Slam singles final.
