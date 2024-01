We Are China

Kids enjoy sharing birthday cakes at resettlement site in Xinjiang's Wushi County

Xinhua) 13:12, January 26, 2024

A staff member distributes cakes to kids at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

Kids enjoyed sharing birthday cakes donated by caring people at a resettlement site in Wushi County on Thursday.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Kids share birthday cakes at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

Kids play at a resettlement site in Wushi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Su Chuanyi)

