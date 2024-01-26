2024 Int'l Tourism Fair held in Madrid, Spain

Xinhua) 09:00, January 26, 2024

People savor wine during the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2024. The fair opened here on Wednesday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

An Egyptian exhibitor is seen during the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2024. The fair opened here on Wednesday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

An exhibitor promotes Spanish liquor during the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2024. The fair opened here on Wednesday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition booth of China during the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024) in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 24, 2024. The fair opened here on Wednesday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

