Trending in China | Whacked-out aesthetics: Astonishing thinness of gold leaf

(People's Daily App) 16:44, January 25, 2024

Have you ever wondered how thin a piece of gold leaf can be? The answer may surprise you—it can be as thin as 0.0001 millimeters. About 500 sheets of gold foil stacked together are almost as thick as a single strand of hair. Skilled artisans use their unique aesthetic vision to delicately hammer the gold foil, creating exquisite works of art.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)