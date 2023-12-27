Jewelry design rides 'Guochao' wave as gold gains popularity among young consumers

People's Daily Online) 15:11, December 27, 2023

Gold jewelry incorporating elements of Guochao - a consumer trend translated as “China-chic" - is gaining popularity among young people and dominating the market in various jewelry stores in Beijing.

Alan Chan, chief brand officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said that an increasing number of young consumers are seeking high-quality gold jewelry crafted with traditional techniques, and they have a particular preference for products that showcase Chinese culture.

A shopper (right) tries on a gold bracelet at a jewelry shop in Chongqing. SUN KAIFANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Jewelry designers are drawing inspiration from Chinese culture and incorporating unique traditional craftsmanship, such as engraving and filigree.

Chan also mentioned that Chow Tai Fook's Master Studio has brought together dozens of experienced gold and jewelry artisans dedicated to preserving traditional craftsmanship while continuously innovating in artistic expression and production techniques.

A recent survey by multinational market research firm Ipsos revealed that 91 percent of Chinese respondents have a preference for jewelry that incorporates traditional Chinese cultural elements. Additionally, approximately half of the respondents associate jewelry featuring these cultural elements with positive meanings and exceptional craftsmanship.

Ren Jin is a prominent figure in the Chinese jewelry design industry with over 30 years of experience. Ren has worked with a variety of materials, but developed a particular affinity for gold. He finds inspiration in the rich cultural significance and imaginative qualities associated with gold in Chinese culture, which serve as a creative source for his unique designs.

According to a jewelry consumption trend survey report, gold jewelry still holds an important position among Chinese consumers, with 77 percent of respondents choosing to wear gold jewelry on important occasions.

The flagship store of Caibai Jewelry, a leading gold retailer in Beijing, was bustling with a predominantly young clientele. A salesperson mentioned that there is usually greater demand for gold jewelry at the start and end of the year. This year, rising gold prices have increased consumers' eagerness to buy gold, particularly items showcasing fashionable designs and collaborations with popular IPs.

A man surnamed Li, who was browsing gold jewelry at the counter, said he purchases a piece of gold jewelry for his wife as a New Year's gift every year. This year, he was particularly taken by a round ancient-style gold pendant embellished with intricate patterns, featuring the Chinese character for "fortune" and auspicious cloud patterns on both sides.

"There is now a wide selection of exquisite jewelry available, much more than the limited choices in previous years," he said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)