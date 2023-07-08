China's gold reserves rise in June

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's gold reserves rose to 67.95 million ounces at the end of June, rising from 67.27 million ounces in end-May, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Friday.

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up from 3.17651 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier.

