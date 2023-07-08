Languages

China's gold reserves rise in June

(Xinhua) 10:27, July 08, 2023

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's gold reserves rose to 67.95 million ounces at the end of June, rising from 67.27 million ounces in end-May, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Friday.

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up from 3.17651 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier.

