Xizang's traditional culture effectively inherited and protected: expert

GENEVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- With a rich historical background, the traditional culture of Xizang has exhibited renewed vitality and garnered widespread attention and protection during China's modernization process, an expert said here Wednesday.

The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Wednesday held here a side-event on the theme of "Chinese-style Modernization and Human Rights" during the 45th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council.

Suolang Zhuoma, an assistant researcher at the China Tibetology Research Center, said that Xizang boasts many historic sites, such as Potala Palace and Jokhang Temple. The Chinese government has listed them as key national cultural relics and invested substantial funds in their protection.

Through relentless restoration efforts, these precious ancient buildings can maintain their historical style, serving as both symbols and witnesses to Xizang's rich cultural traditions, she said.

"Xizang's traditional art is an important part of its cultural heritage. The Chinese government is committed to cultivating young people's interest and love for traditional art and improving their skills by establishing art schools and training centers," she said.

The government also encourages artists to innovate and integrate, thereby revitalizing the traditional art, she added.

She said that Xizang has a variety of traditional cultural festivals and activities, such as the Tibetan New Year and Tibetan opera performances. Various cultural festivals are organized every year to let more people understand and experience Xizang's traditional culture and promote its inheritance and development through exhibitions and performances, among others.

"The policy support, financial input, education and training and other means have jointly promoted the protection and development of Xizang's cultural traditions," she said.

