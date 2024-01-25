Chinese civil society organizations protest false information about Xizang

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A total of 73 Chinese civil society organizations on Wednesday protested false information about Xizang in an open letter to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Over the past period, some organizations have been using the platform of the U.N. Human Rights Council to spread false information and cause trouble on a large scale, with the purpose of attacking and smearing China, the letter wrote.

These practices completely ignore the history and reality of Xizang, disregarding the tremendous achievements in the development of human rights in Xizang and lacking basic objectivity and truthfulness, the letter wrote.

"We strongly oppose the maliciously fabricated and baseless accusations, and object to the politicization, instrumentalization, and stigmatization of human rights in Xizang," it wrote.

In today's Xizang, governments at all levels and people of all ethnic groups are working to promote political stability, social harmony, economic development, ethnic unity, religious harmony, rule of law, and ecological well-being, ensuring more comprehensive protection of basic human rights, according to the letter.

These civil society organizations urged the U.N. Human Rights Council to prevent lies and false accusations from impacting its consideration of significant human rights issues with genuine practical significance, and called for the respect of legitimate information provided by member states and the making of objective, rational, and fair judgments.

