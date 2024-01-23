China's top legislator meets Lao Front for National Construction leader

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Zhao Leji met with Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, president of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC), on Tuesday in Beijing.

Zhao, who is also Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China views and develops its relations with Laos from a strategic perspective, and is ready to work with Laos to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Laos Community with a Shared Future for the new era based on the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the CPC and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the two countries.

Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the Lao National Assembly and LFNC, exchange experience in governance, promote democracy and the rule of law in their respective countries, promote practical cooperation between the two countries, and help build a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Sinlavong, who is also a politburo member of the LPRP Central Committee, said Laos firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work with China to push for the continuous development of Laos-China relations.

Sinlavong said the LFNC is willing to contribute to promoting the mutually beneficial cooperation and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.

