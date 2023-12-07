China-Laos Railway records over 100,000 cross-border passengers
KUNMING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway, which launched its international passenger service on April 13, has transported over 100,000 cross-border passengers as of Tuesday, the Mohan border checkpoint has said.
Some 14,900 of those passengers were foreigners, according to Mohan's entry-exit frontier inspection station on the China-Laos border. The Mohan railway port handled 474 passenger trains during the period.
Since the launch of its cross-border passenger service, the railway has become the preferred mode of transport for a growing number of international travelers due to its affordability, convenience and comfort.
The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. The 1,035-kilometer railway connects Kunming in China with Vientiane in Laos.
Thanks to streamlined customs clearance procedures, it now takes just nine-and-a-half hours to travel from Kunming to Vientiane by train.
Photos
