Lao president meets with senior Chinese military official

Xinhua) 13:15, December 06, 2023

VIENTIANE, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith met with He Weidong, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, here on Tuesday.

Thongloun said the Laos-China friendship is unbreakable, and thanked China's long-term support for and assistance to the Lao party, government and military.

Noting that Laos is a supporter, practitioner and beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Thongloun said projects including the Laos-China railway have injected important vitality into Lao's economic and social development.

Facing the complex and changing international landscape, it is hoped that the two militaries will strengthen communication and coordination, and continue deepening practical cooperation in various fields, he said.

For his part, He said China and Laos are linked by mountains and rivers, and are friendly socialist neighbors with a shared future. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both parties and countries, the development of relations between the two militaries maintains a good momentum.

He said China stands ready to work together with Laos to deepen exchanges at all levels, improve the quality and effectiveness of joint exercises, strengthen border defense exchanges, so as to push the development of bilateral military relations to a higher level and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

He also met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath on Tuesday and exchanged views on relations between the two countries and militaries, and international and regional situation.

