China's financial hub Shanghai targets around 5 pct GDP growth for 2024

Xinhua) 11:14, January 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's financial hub Shanghai has set its regional gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at about 5 percent for 2024, according to the annual session of the municipal people's congress on Tuesday.

Shanghai's GDP reached 4.72 trillion yuan (about 663.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 5 percent year on year, the city's mayor Gong Zheng said while delivering a government work report at the ongoing second session of the 16th Shanghai Municipal People's Congress.

