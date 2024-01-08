Balance of loans in Shanghai up 6.1 pct at end of November

Xinhua) 13:05, January 08, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 6.1 percent year on year to 11.07 trillion yuan (about 1.56 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of November, official data showed.

Of the total, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan went up 7.9 percent year on year to 10.48 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China, Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 82.1 billion U.S. dollars at the end of November, down 17.8 percent year on year.

The data also revealed that the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 6.2 percent year on year to reach 20.38 trillion yuan at the end of November.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)