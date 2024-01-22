Rocket hits airbase housing U.S. forces in W. Iraq
BAGHDAD, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- About 20 rockets were launched Saturday toward an airbase housing U.S. forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, wounding at least one Iraqi soldier, a source from the Iraqi army said.
The attack occurred in the afternoon when an unidentified militant group fired rockets on the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
The air defense weapons shot down most of the rockets except for one rocket that landed in an empty area inside the airbase, the source said.
A soldier was wounded by the shrapnels after the rockets were intercepted by the air defense weapons and exploded in the air, the source added.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
