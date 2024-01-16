3 armed drones downed near U.S. military base in northern Iraq

Xinhua) 16:53, January 16, 2024

BAGHDAD, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Defense systems downed three armed drones on Tuesday near the military bases hosting U.S. and other international troops at the Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, Iraqi regional counter-terrorism service reported.

The statement from the service of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure due to the attack.

