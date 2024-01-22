Yemeni gov't warns Houthis against military escalation in Red Sea

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) of Yemen convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to address the deteriorating security situation in the country and the military escalation by the Houthi forces.

According to a statement released by the state-run Saba news agency, the council warned the Houthis against the consequences of intensifying attacks, targeting civilian sites, and undermining peace efforts.

Government sources said that recent days have seen Houthi mobilization and repositioning of fighters, vehicles, and weapons on various fronts of the war-ravaged Arab country.

The statement praised "the preparedness of Yemeni armed forces and popular resistance groups defending the country's state institutions and countering the Houthi aggression."

The PLC also reviewed the potential impacts on global shipping and trade from repeated Houthi attacks in territorial waters, expressing hope that international unity would strengthen Yemen's capabilities to protect its waters and sovereignty.

Observers said that the PLC's meeting signals heightened tensions and a potential return to active fighting between the Houthi group and pro-government forces.

The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war against the government since 2014, causing a massive humanitarian crisis. Despite Saudi-led efforts to restore the internationally recognized government, the conflict remains deadlocked.

