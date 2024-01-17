Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Greek-owned vessel in Red Sea

Xinhua) 08:49, January 17, 2024

This screenshot captured on Jan. 12, 2024 shows Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea making a statement. (Xinhua)

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Houthi group confirmed Tuesday that its naval forces struck freighter ZOGRAFIA in the Red Sea, claiming that the vessel insisted on heading for Israeli ports despite the group's warning.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group's naval forces fired several missiles at the Greek-owned, Malta-flagged ship after its crew ignored warnings and continued sailing toward Israel. The spokesman claimed that the missiles directly hit the ship, with the resulting damage or casualties still unclear.

The attack was carried out in protest against Israel's ongoing blockade and hostilities against the Gaza Strip, said the statement, adding that such attacks would continue until the Israeli blockade and aggression end.

Yemenis participate in a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 12, 2024 to protest the U.S.-Britain joint retaliatory airstrikes on the group's camps. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

The vessel ZOGRAFIA was hit while sailing northbound in the Red Sea, 76 nautical miles (141 km) northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef, Greek national news agency AMNA has reported, citing Greek shipping ministry sources.

According to early information, the freighter, with 24 crew members on board, has sustained serious damage, which has not impaired its seaworthiness for the time being.

The attack came less than a day after Houthis claimed responsibility for firing a missile at Gibraltar Eagle, a U.S.-owned oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Aden.

Tensions have escalated in the Red Sea following U.S.-led airstrikes on Houthi military targets after repeated Houthi attacks on commercial ships.

The Red Sea tensions have raised concerns about maritime security in the strategic waters. Maritime authorities are urging all ships transiting the Red Sea to exercise extreme caution and maintain vigilance against potential attacks by the Houthi group.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since ousting the internationally recognized government in 2014.

