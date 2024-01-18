Yemen's Houthis say Washington redesignation for political purposes

Xinhua) 11:20, January 18, 2024

SANAA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group on Wednesday said that re-classifying the group as "terrorists" by the United States came for political purposes.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, Houthi spokesman and head of negotiator, was quoted by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying "What we did in the Red Sea was a kind of pressure to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip."

"The recent American decision will only increase our adherence to our position in support of the Palestinians," he added.

Meanwhile, the Houthi group considers the talk about forming a maritime alliance of European Union countries in the Red Sea an interference in the internal affairs of Yemen, according to a statement reported by the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency.

It stressed that the Houthis "will not be deterred by any threat or desire to stop blocking ships owned by Israel or heading to Israeli ports," said the statement.

Also on Wednesday, the Yemeni government welcomed the U.S. decision, saying it is "consistent with the Yemeni government's classification of this group as a terrorist organization in accordance with Yemeni laws," according to a statement released by the state-run Saba news agency.

The Houthis have been fighting a deadly civil war against the internationally recognized Yemeni government since late 2014, and have seized control of much of northern Yemen, including the capital city of Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthi group was designed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on the global "terrorist" list before the administration of President Joe Biden revoked Trump's decision in February 2021.

Washington re-designated the group as a "terrorist" organization on Wednesday, once again labeling it a so-called "Specially Designated Global Terrorist."

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the designation was in response to the Houthis' continued threats to and attacks on "United States military forces and international maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

Sullivan said if the Houthis cease their attacks, "the United States will immediately reevaluate this designation."

The designation will become effective in 30 days. The intervening time between now and when the designation becomes effective will allow the U.S. to "ensure robust humanitarian carve-outs are in place, so our action targets the Houthis and not the people of Yemen," he added.

The inclusion of the Houthis on the "terrorist" list will come into effect on February 16, according to the U.S. resolution.

