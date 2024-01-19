Envoy calls for harmony in China-US relationship

Artists from the New York Philharmonic perform during the 2024"Happy Chinese New Year" launch ceremony at the Chinese Consulate General in New York on Tuesday. LI RUI/XINHUA

Beijing has no intention to challenge or unseat Washington, a Chinese diplomat has said on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, calling for mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides.

"China never intends to challenge or unseat the US," said Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping. "Instead, we will be glad to see a confident, open, ever-growing and prosperous US. Likewise, the US should welcome a peaceful, stable and prosperous China.

"It is hoped that the US side can work with China to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, properly manage differences and sensitive issues, and implement 'San Francisco Vision' in the interest of the two countries and the two peoples," Huang said.

He made the remarks at a reception held by the Chinese Consulate General in New York on Wednesday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US. About 150 guests, including diplomatic and policy experts, and religious and social leaders, attended the reception.

Expressing a welcoming attitude, Huang urged US companies to continue investing in China.

Chinese market is not only big, but also highly profitable and full of talented innovators, he said, adding that it is a testing ground for international businesses to improve their competitiveness.

"We also welcome more American people to China to see Chinese culture with their own eyes, hear Chinese stories with their own ears and feel the Chinese people with their own hearts."

Given the two countries' significant global influence, Huang said only by taking a big and long view on China-US relations can we make the right decision serving the interests of both countries and peoples.

Peaceful coexistence

China and the US account for more than one-third of the global GDP and nearly one-fourth of the global population. "Turning our back on each other is not an option; for one side to change the other is not realistic; the consequences of conflict and confrontation will not be bearable. So, peaceful coexistence is a baseline that our two countries must hold on to," Huang said.

In the past 45 years, the rise in two-way investment and bilateral trade has created millions of jobs in the US, generated substantial revenue for US companies, and provided benefits to households in both countries.

What remains unchanged is "the fact that the shared interests of the two countries are much larger than differences", Huang said.

Susan Elliott, president of National Committee on American Foreign Policy and former US ambassador to Tajikistan, said: "We've had relations for 45 years and… we've had ups and downs, but what family members haven't had ups and downs? So I look forward to another 45 years."

