Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for new missile attack on U.S. ship
(Xinhua) 09:03, January 19, 2024
SANAA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group on Friday claimed responsibility for carrying out a missile attack on a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden.
"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out an attack targeting a U.S. ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
