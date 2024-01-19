Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for new missile attack on U.S. ship

Xinhua) 09:03, January 19, 2024

SANAA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group on Friday claimed responsibility for carrying out a missile attack on a U.S. ship in the Gulf of Aden.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out an attack targeting a U.S. ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was accurate," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)