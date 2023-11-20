Home>>
Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
(Xinhua) 09:35, November 20, 2023
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Rosalynn Carter, wife of the 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter, died on Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96.
The Carter Center, a non-governmental organization founded by the couple, said, "she died peacefully, with family by her side."
"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," said Jimmy Carter, now 99 years' old.
Rosalynn Carter's most lasting individual legacy will be her efforts to diminish the stigma attached to people with mental illnesses and her fight for parity and access to mental health treatment, according to U.S. media report.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, U.S. advance practical cooperation, promote communication, mutual understanding
- Explosions rock U.S. bases in E. Syria: reports
- 2 airbases housing U.S.-led coalition forces attacked in Iraq
- Musicians from Philadelphia Orchestra, Suzhou Symphony Orchestra stage chamber concert in Jiangsu
- Interview: Xi-Biden meeting most important diplomatic event of the year: U.S. expert
- Chinese commerce minister to hold talks with U.S. counterpart
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.