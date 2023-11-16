Chinese commerce minister to hold talks with U.S. counterpart

Xinhua) 20:32, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said Thursday.

The two sides will discuss the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state at their summit in San Francisco and resolve important issues in bilateral economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said at a regular press briefing.

He said the ministry will strive to facilitate the sound and steady development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations to inject more stability and positive energy into the world economy.

