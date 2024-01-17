China's per capita disposable income grows 6.3 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 11:23, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income was 39,218 yuan (about 5,511 U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 6.3 percent year on year in nominal terms, official data showed Wednesday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 6.1 percent from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report.

The per capita disposable income for China's rural residents grew at a faster pace than that of the city dwellers in the period, said the NBS.

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 51,821 yuan, up 5.1 percent in nominal terms and 4.8 percent in real terms, while the figure in rural areas stood at 21,691 yuan, up 7.7 percent in nominal terms and 7.6 percent in real terms.

During the period, the median of the nationwide per capita disposable income was 33,036 yuan, a nominal growth of 5.3 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)