Top 10 Chinese regions with highest disposable income in H1

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:11, August 08, 2023

Average per capita disposable income in Shanghai reached 42,870 yuan in the first half of this year, the highest among China's 31 provincial-level regions, followed by Beijing (41,358 yuan) and Zhejiang province (34,317 yuan), financial news outlet Yicai reported.

A total of nine regions outperformed the national average 19,672 yuan, including Shanghai, Beijing, Zhejiang province, Jiangsu province, Tianjin, Guangdong province and Fujian province, Shandong province, and Chongqing.

Let's take a look at the top 10 Chinese regions by their residents' disposable income.

No 10 Liaoning province (19,371 yuan)

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co in Liaoning province delivers on May 26 the hull and living quarters for the Bacalhau, which is the world's first M350 floating, production, storage and offloading vessel, with a total length of 364 meters, a beam of 64 meters and a depth of 33 meters. [PHOTO/CHINA DAILY]

No 9 Chongqing (19,920 yuan)

Visitors enjoy the night views of Hongyadong from the Qiansimen Bridge over the Jialing River. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily]

No 8 Shandong province (20,309 yuan)

No 7 Fujian province (23,809 yuan)

An aerial view of Changkou village in Sanming, Fujian province. [Photo/China Daily]

No 6 Guangdong province (25,956 yuan)

No 5 Tianjin (26,655 yuan)

No 4 Jiangsu province (27,795 yuan)

An aerial view of the scenery along the Yangtze River in Nantong, Jiangsu province in September. [Photo by Wu Shujian/For China Daily]

No 3 Zhejiang province (34,317 yuan)

No 2 Beijing (41,358 yuan)

No 1 Shanghai (42,870 yuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)