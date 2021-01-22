China’s per capita disposable income up 4.7 percent in 2020

China’s per capita disposable income stood at 32,189 yuan ($4,982) in 2020, up 4.7 percent over the previous year in nominal terms, official data showed.

The figure doubles that of 2010, said Fang Xiaodan, an official with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

File photo shows a staff member of a bank counting money. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income in 2020 rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in real terms, data from the NBS showed.

Shanghai residents topped the country with the highest per capita disposable income at 72,232 yuan, followed by those in Beijing at 69,434 yuan, and those in Zhejiang province at 52,397 yuan.

The per capita disposable income of residents in Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces reached roughly 43,390 yuan and 41,029 yuan.

Nine Chinese regions’ per capita disposable income surpassed the national average, including: Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong and Liaoning.