China's superconducting quantum computer completes over 30,000 computing tasks

HEFEI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Origin Wukong, China's independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, has completed 33,871 quantum computing tasks for global users since it became operational on Jan. 6, local authorities said.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the number of remote access to the computer from more than 60 countries around the world exceeded 350,000 times. Among them, the number of remote access by overseas users from the United States ranked first, according to the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center.

The Origin Wukong went into operation at the Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co., Ltd. in east China's Anhui Province.

The quantum computer is powered by Wukong, a 72-qubit indigenous superconducting quantum chip. It is China's latest and most advanced programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computer.

The name of this high-tech computer was inspired by Sun Wukong, a mythical Chinese figure with the ability to transform into 72 different forms, thereby, symbolizing the computer's powerful and versatile capabilities.

