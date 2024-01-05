2024 ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge launched in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:34, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge 2024 (ASC24) was launched in Beijing on Thursday, garnering enthusiastic participation, with over 300 teams from around the world registering to take part, according to the organizing committee.

The finals are scheduled to take place at Shanghai University from April 9 to 13, the committee said, noting that the preliminary rounds mainly focus on large model inference optimization and seepage numerical simulation.

The large language model inference optimization segment requires participating teams to fully understand and master the common parallel methods of large models, and learn to use various techniques to optimize the inference process.

The seepage numerical simulation part requires participating teams to simulate the seepage of multiphase fluids such as oil, gas and water in the oil exploitation scenario, and optimize the large-scale parallel calculation process.

Initiated by China, the ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge has been held 11 times so far, drawing participation from over 10,000 college students globally.

