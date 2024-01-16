China plays pivotal role in global economic growth: Deloitte China Chair

January 16, 2024

People take souvenir photos in front of the Chinese-built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, Croatia, on Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xuejun)

China can create more opportunities for global economic growth and employment by further opening up its market, and promoting international trade and investment, said Jiang.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the world's second-largest economy, China plays a pivotal role in global economic growth, Deloitte China Chair Jiang Ying said in an interview with Xinhua this week.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, Jiang said that China can create more opportunities for global economic growth and employment by further opening up its market, and promoting international trade and investment.

China's large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, also help foster economic development and employment in countries along the routes, she said.

In Jiang's view, China not only plays an important role in the global economy and trade, but also in building a more peaceful world.

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a decoration for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

"China's development cannot be separated from the world, and the world's prosperity also needs China," Jiang said, adding that China has contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth for many years, and is an "important engine" for the stable growth of the world economy.

"China is still the largest contributor to global economic growth engine," she said. "China's economy will continue to grow in a higher quality, more sustainable way and speed, and will make greater contributions to world development."

Against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown, Jiang highlighted a significant increase in the number of newly-established foreign-invested enterprises, coupled with an optimized structure of foreign investment.

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2024 shows the logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

From January to November 2023, China's high-tech industries attracted investment of 386.65 billion yuan (54.45 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 37.2 percent of total foreign direct investment volume. During this period, the number of new foreign-invested firms in China increased by 36.2 percent year-on-year.

Jiang said she believes that China's innovation and manufacturing capabilities will continue to attract investments from leading global companies.

The 2024 edition of the WEF annual meeting, on the theme of "Rebuilding Trust," comes at a time when the global economy is sluggish and uncertain. The aim of the meeting is to boost global cooperation, to encourage global economic recovery.

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows vehicles to be loaded for export at Yantai Port in east China's Shangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

