Chinese vice premier meets members of CSRC International Advisory Council

Xinhua) 14:23, January 11, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met on Wednesday with members of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) International Advisory Council.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that the overall trend of China's economic recovery and long-term improvement remains unchanged.

He said China will continue to deepen the reform and two-way opening-up of its capital market, facilitate cross-border investment and financing, and attract more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to China.

The International Advisory Council is an expert advisory body of the CSRC established in June 2004, which is composed of senior overseas financial regulatory officials, senior executives of financial institutions, and well-known experts and scholars.

