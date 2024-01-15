Chinese scientists achieve ultra-low temperature in supersolid candidate

Xinhua) 11:00, January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have achieved ultra-low temperature refrigeration -- below minus 273 degrees Celsius -- in a recently synthesized supersolid candidate.

The temperature was reached without the use of liquid helium, a conventional material that has long been used in ultra-low temperature refrigeration, according to a paper published in Nature.

Supersolid is a quantum state of matter that possesses a solid structure and shows superfluidity simultaneously. A team of researchers at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators proved the presence of this exotic state in the synthesized supersolid candidate, a cobalt-based quantum magnetic material.

During the subsequent demagnetization cooling process of the candidate, the researchers observed an ultra-low temperature below 273 degrees Celsius, according to the paper.

The findings have demonstrated a new route to extreme cooling that can be used in fields such as deep space exploration, quantum science and materials science, said Su Gang, the leader of the team.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)