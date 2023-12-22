Chinese scientists develop knittable fiber inspired by polar bear fur

Xinhua) 13:31, December 22, 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese scientists has developed a knittable fiber with exceptional thermal insulation drawing inspiration from polar bear fur.

According to a study published on Friday in the journal Science, this encapsulated aerogel fiber is washable, dyeable, durable and well-suited for use in advanced textiles.

Aerogel fibers typically lack the strength and stretchability required for weaving into cloths, and they lose their insulating properties in wet or humid conditions.

The researchers from Zhejiang University discovered inspiration in the specialized fur of polar bears, which effectively keeps them warm and dry. The hair features a porous core enclosed within a dense shell structure, according to the study.

Mimicking the bear's core-shell structure, the researchers created a strong aerogel fiber with lamellar pores, which effectively traps the infrared radiation close to the skin and maintains mechanical robustness, making it suitable for knitting or weaving.

The fiber maintained its thermal insulation properties with minimal impact even after 10,000 repeated stretching cycles at 100 percent strain, according to the study.

The team of researchers tested the fiber in a thin sweater, which, despite being roughly one-fifth as thick as a down jacket, delivered thermal insulating performance comparable to the latter.

This clothing design provides rich possibilities for developing multifunctional aerogel fibers and textiles in the future, according to the researchers.

