Chinese scientists develop ultrastrong, high thermal insulating ceramics
GUANGZHOU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have created a new porous ceramic that is ultrastrong at elevated temperatures and simultaneously high thermal insulating, two properties needed for making the shell of hypersonic aircraft.
The team, led by Chu Yanhui from the South China University of Technology, developed porous high-entropy diboride ceramics exhibiting remarkable load-carrying capability, high thermal insulating performance, and superior thermal stability of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius.
Such properties have made it an attractive option for reliable thermal insulation under extreme conditions, according to the university.
Searching for a porous ceramic that is both strong and resistant to extreme heat has been a holy grail for material scientists with the advent of hypersonic flight technologies. The two features, however, are difficult to achieve simultaneously in conventional porous ceramics, whose previous record of maximum temperature stood at 1,500 degrees Celsius.
Researchers said the new material has broad application prospects in the aerospace, energy, and chemical industries.
The study has been published in the journal Advanced Materials.
