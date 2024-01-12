Home>>
China sees surging road, waterway passenger trips
(Xinhua) 08:40, January 12, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's road and waterway passenger trips saw a steady increase in the first 11 months of 2023, official data shows.
The country's road network facilitated approximately 4.19 billion passenger trips during the period, up 26.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Some 244.91 million passenger trips were made via China's waterways in the same period, skyrocketing 121.4 percent from the same period of 2022, per the data.
Photos
