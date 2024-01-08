Home>>
China's transport investment up in first 11 months of 2023
(Xinhua) 13:15, January 08, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's transport sector expanded 3.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed.
The total investment stood at 3.6 trillion yuan (about 506.84 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.
In breakdown, the FAI in roads went up 1.2 percent year on year to 2.6 trillion yuan.
The investment in China's waterways came in at 182.9 billion yuan, jumping 23.7 percent compared with one year earlier, the data revealed.
