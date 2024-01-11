We Are China

China launches commercial Gravity-1 rocket from sea

Xinhua) 15:16, January 11, 2024

HAIYANG, Shandong, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a sea-launched Gravity-1 (YL-1) carrier rocket into space, sending three satellites into the planned orbit.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the commercial rocket from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, at 1:30 p.m. (Beijing Time).

It was the first flight mission of the YL-1 commercial carrier rocket.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)