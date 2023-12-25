China sends four meteorological satellites into space

Ecns.cn) 13:17, December 25, 2023

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The four satellites will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services. It was the 23rd flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

The four satellites will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services. It was the 23rd flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

A Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket carrying the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)