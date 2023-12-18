China sends commercial carrier rocket into space
The SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket carrying the Di'er-1 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
It was the sixth flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.
