China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites

Xinhua) 10:16, December 09, 2023

The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday successfully launched the Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

It was the third flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.

