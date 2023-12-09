China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday successfully launched the Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit.
It was the third flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
The Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Dec. 9, 2023. The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Egypt sign deals to boost lunar exploration, spacecraft launching
- Country aims to shine in space-based solar power tech to boost clean energy
- Feature: Macao students take "space class" offline with Chinese astronauts
- China Manned Space Exhibition piques great curiosity of Hong Kong residents
- China's manned space delegation interacts with youth in Macao
- China's manned space delegation meets with Hong Kong technology, education personnel
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.