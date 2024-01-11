China aims to strengthen forecasting of disastrous weather

Xinhua) 13:18, January 11, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is working towards enhancing its capability in monitoring and providing early warnings for disastrous weather in 2024, particularly in the face of frequent extreme weather events caused by global warming.

At a national meteorological work conference held on Wednesday, head of the China Meteorological Administration, Chen Zhenlin, said that meteorological authorities should improve the forecast of and response to disastrous weather. He noted that early warnings are the first step in disaster prevention and relief.

This year, meteorological authorities will work to optimize the monitoring capabilities of impending weather events, increase the accuracy of weather forecasts and constantly update the results.

According to Chen, China's ability to forecast rainstorms and the path of typhoons has reached its best level in history.

