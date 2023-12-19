Countermeasures taken across China to alleviate impacts of freezing temperature

A villager covers vegetables with insulation film in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Gu Jun/Xinhua)

A staff member of local power supply company patrols a substation along with a robotic monitor amid snow in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows staff members of local power supply company repairing a pool aerator for fishers in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Staff members try to remove a fallen bamboo in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo show staff memebrs clearing ice and snow on a bridge in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

Staff members spread salt to melt ice on a main road in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Wang Sha/Xinhua)

Staff members patrol at a heating workshop in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Li Xinyi/Xinhua)

Staff members of local power supply bureau check power supply facilities in Duyun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

Staff members of local power supply company patrol the power line in Qingshuiping Township in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Yu Caihua/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows people clearing snow on the rooftop of greenhouse in Yangwan Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers clear snow in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members of local power supply company patrol grid equipment in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Du Yi/Xinhua)

A staff member removes ice on the road with a speical machine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member sprays snow-melting agent to an airplane about to take off in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. Countermeasures have been taken to prevent or alleviate impacts inflicted by extensive snowfall and other freezing conditions. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

