China renews yellow alert for low temperatures

Xinhua) 13:30, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a yellow alert for low temperatures in the country's central and eastern regions for the next five days.

From Tuesday to Friday, the lowest daily temperatures in some regions, including parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong, will be over 5 degrees Celsius lower than the historical average for this period, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Some areas, including parts of northern China and Inner Mongolia, will see their lowest daily temperatures drop by over 7 degrees Celsius below the historical average for this period, according to the NMC.

The NMC warned local people to reduce outdoor activities and local authorities to take precautions against road icing and agricultural freezing damages.

