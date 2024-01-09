Home>>
Vehicle crashes into White House exterior gate
(Xinhua) 09:54, January 09, 2024
WASHINGTON, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington Monday evening, the U.S. Secret Service said.
"Shortly before 6 p.m. ET (2300 GMT), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," said U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
A driver has been taken into custody as "the cause and manner" of the collision is being investigated, said the spokesperson.
