FAA grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9s in U.S. for inspection after Alaska Airlines incident

Xinhua) 11:20, January 08, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday ordered the temporary grounding of some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory.

The order was issued following a serious mid-air incident on Friday when a part of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 fuselage blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight out of Portland, U.S. state of Oregon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)