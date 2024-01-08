Iran-backed militias escalate attacks on U.S. bases in Syria amid regional tensions

Xinhua) 10:21, January 08, 2024

DAMASCUS, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Pro-Iran militias have intensified their assaults in recent hours on U.S. bases in Syria, citing American support for Israel in the ongoing offensive in Gaza and the Israeli targeting of Iranian interests in Syria.

The recent escalation, reported within the past 12 hours, includes attacks on two U.S. bases in the al-Tanf area in the countryside of the central Homs province, and al-Shaddadi in the northeastern province of al-Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on the two U.S. bases, vowing to continue targeting "enemy strongholds," said SANA, adding that the group targeted the largest U.S. base in Syria, the Al-Omar oil field, the previous night.

Meanwhile, the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that as many as 77 attacks have been carried out by pro-Iran militias on U.S. bases in Syria since Oct. 19.

The Britain-based watchdog group attributed these attacks to orders from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Simultaneously, Israel has increased its assaults on Iranian interests and militias in Syria, resulting in the death of high-profile Iranian figures, including Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a senior IRGC commander. Following Mousavi's killing, the IRGC pledged "tough revenge" on Israel.

Earlier this month, the IRGC said two of its members were killed by Israeli forces "while conducting an advisory mission in Syria's Islamic resistance front."

The regional conflict, influenced by the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and the U.S. presence in Syria, is witnessing a surge in proxy attacks, making the situation increasingly complex.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)