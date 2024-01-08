Xinjiang entrepreneur donates 1 million yuan to university in E China's Jiangxi

Miladili, an entrepreneur from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China, donated 1 million yuan ($140,000) to his alma mater, Jiangxi University of Technology, on Dec. 30, 2023. The funds will be used to establish a scholarship program at the university, located in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, aimed at supporting ethnic unity.

The scholarship is intended to recognize students who have made significant contributions to ethnic unity or come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Miladili (left, front row) donates 1 million yuan to Jiangxi University of Technology. (Photo/banyuetan-weixin)

Miladili's entrepreneurial journey began modestly, selling lamb skewers and nang, a traditional local flatbread. The sum of 1 million yuan is especially meaningful for Miladili, considering that when he began his business, he earned just 1 yuan for each piece of nang sold.

Over the past decade, Miladili's dedication and tireless efforts have led to the successful launch of his e-commerce company and the opening of two restaurants.

Ten years ago, at the age of 20, Miladili embarked on a journey of more than 4,000 kilometers from his hometown to Nanchang. With just a backpack, a suitcase, and about 5,000 yuan, he began his studies in the city while simultaneously venturing into entrepreneurship. He started his business by selling red jujubes, lamb skewers, and roasted nang.

In the initial stages of his business, Miladili and his partners brought specialty products from Xinjiang to sell in Nanchang. However, as Chinese New Year neared, they struggled with unsold inventory. Luckily, the university’s faculty came to their aid, promoting and selling their products.

In 2019, Miladili and his partners reinvested all their funds in inventory. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving their stock moldy. But with support and assistance from various community sectors and the school, Miladili secured rent-free premises and a guaranteed loan designed for college entrepreneurs.

Photo shows Miladili. (Photo/banyuetan-weixin)

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Miladili acknowledged that without the support and help of the government and the school, he wouldn't have achieved the level of success he enjoys today.

Last month, Miladili took to social media to share a fundraising campaign started by an employee, after learning that the employee's child had fallen seriously ill and needed surgery.

To his pleasant surprise, many university employees saw his post and generously donated. This experience inspired him to act and do something meaningful for the university.

Miladili believes that establishing a scholarship is only the first step in showing his gratitude. He stated that compared to what the university has done for him, his contributions are relatively minor.

