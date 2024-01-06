China's foreign trade in agricultural produce up

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade in farm produce went up 0.4 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2023, official data shows.

The country's total value of imports and exports of agricultural produce came in at 302.96 billion U.S. dollars during the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In breakdown, the exports of this produce went up 0.7 percent year on year to 89.54 billion dollars, while the imports stood at 213.42 billion dollars, edging up 0.2 percent over one year earlier.

China's foreign trade deficit for farm produce reached 123.88 billion dollars in the same period, dipping 0.1 percent year on year, the data also reveals.

