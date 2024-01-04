Chinese premier calls for ensuring a good start for 2024 economic work

Xinhua) 08:09, January 04, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about development of the laser industry while visiting HGLaser Engineering Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 3, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

WUHAN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for more efforts to foster new productive forces, promote high-quality development, and get this year's economic work off to a good start during his inspection in central China's Hubei Province.

In his tour on Tuesday and Wednesday, Li also stressed the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the implementation of the arrangement made at the Central Economic Work Conference.

In Yichang City, Li visited the Gezhouba Dam to listen to reports on the Yangtze River conservation, the Three Gorges waterway, and the planning of a new canal. He said more should be done to unleash the benefits of the Yangtze River's shipping, water conservancy, ecology, and cultural tourism.

Li urged local enterprises to push forward technological innovation, advance green development, and constantly move up the industrial and value chains.

In Wuhan City, Li inspected the development of the flash memory chip and laser industries and vowed more targeted policy support to translate even more technological achievements into productivity. On a visit to a national mapping and remote sensing lab, Li encouraged researchers to make greater breakthroughs in core technologies and contribute more to China's technological self-reliance.

In Ezhou City, Li pointed out the Ezhou Huahu Airport has clear advantages and favorable conditions to develop into an international air cargo hub and called on the airport to better serve the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the country's building of a new development pattern.

Li also called on Hubei officials to take active and solid steps and make new contributions to national development with new achievements in high-quality development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a new factory area of Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd., and learns about the company's development and its measures on the Yangtze River conservation, in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 2, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)