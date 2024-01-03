Chinese automaker Chery achieves 52.6 pct sales growth in 2023

Xinhua) 14:58, January 03, 2024

HEFEI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Chery Holding Group Co., Ltd. reported strong sales in 2023, according to the company's sales report released Tuesday.

The company sold over 1.88 million vehicles in 2023, up 52.6 percent year on year. Of the total sales, exports amounted to 937,148 vehicles, up 101.1 percent year on year.

In December alone, Chery sold 215,690 vehicles, achieving month-on-month sales growth for 12 consecutive months in 2023.

Its revenue soared over 50 percent year on year to more than 300 billion yuan (about 42.25 billion U.S. dollars) last year. The company's global automobile user base has now exceeded 13 million, of which 3.35 million are overseas users.

